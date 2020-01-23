Motor vehicle fatalities in Effingham County rose from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019, according to the Effingham County Coroner's Office.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes in her end-of-year report noted 11 motor vehicle fatalities from Dec. 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2019. This number is up from six in the previous fiscal year and represents the most causes of deaths in the county in that time period.
Other causes of death have decreased across the county. Most notably, fatal drug overdoses decreased from 10 in fiscal year 2018 to four in fiscal year 2019. Suicides were cut in half, with five in fiscal year 2019.
Total deaths in the county dipped down to 368, compared to 395 deaths in fiscal year 2018. Emergency room deaths increased, going from 34 in fiscal year 2018 to 41 in fiscal year 2019.
Overall, Rhodes said she and her staff responded to a scene 92 times and oversaw 11 autopsies in fiscal year 2019. She said she and her staff do more than just respond to calls, however.
"My staff has done an outstanding job this year of responding to calls for service, completing reports and assisting families in their time of need," Rhodes said.
Rhodes said accomplishments for her office in fiscal year 2019 include destroying 29,537 prescription pills in the last two years and unneeded toxicology samples previously used for evidence, returning all personal belongings and articles of the deceased to next of kin, working with the Illinois Department of Transportation and local emergency personnel on the Interstate 70 construction zone issues and completing mandatory training from the Illinois Coroner Training Board.
Rhodes said her office also made 17 out-of-state next of kin notifications, participated in Effingham County Law Day and allowed students, interns and other medical professionals to observe autopsies in an educational setting under forensic pathologist Dr. James Jacobi, who has performed about 10,000 autopsies in his career.
Rhodes said her office continues to assist numerous agencies, funeral homes and the Illinois Department of Public Health with paperwork.
As for the budgetary aspect of her office, Rhodes said she expects her office to save money again in fiscal year 2020.
"I am very comfortable with how things are going in the coroner's office. The coroner's office is in great shape for the fiscal year 2020," Rhodes said.
In fiscal year 2019, Rhodes said she and her staff transported 16 deceased individuals in the coroner's vehicle to the morgue, which resulted in $5,600 in savings to the taxpayers. Of her office's total fiscal year 2019 budget of $127,457, Rhodes said her office spent $102,342.
Rhodes said she also saved taxpayers $9,434.94 by not taking insurance or retirement. She added that she and her staff worked 2,020 hours in fiscal year 2019, averaging 42 hours a week.
Rhodes said she would like to thank the county board and county citizens for their support. She said she and her staff are available at all times for questions or concerns.
"I would like to express my thanks to the Effingham County Board and the community for their support this past year. We are proud and humbled to serve the citizens of Effingham County," Rhodes said. "As always, our mission is to assist the families in any way we can in their time of need. Our door is always open, and we are available 24/7 if anyone has any questions or concerns."
