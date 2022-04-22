Effingham police reported that on April 14 at 6:13 p.m., 500 feet west of 115 E. Jefferson and South 3rd, a vehicle driven by Luann Heuerman, 61, struck a vehicle driven by Robert J. Rhodes, 58, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
Vehicle accident
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Farina teen pronounced dead Monday afternoon; coroner says medical issue may have caused crash
- EDN BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-AREA: Teutopolis' Siemer highlights state-worthy list of players
- The brightest spot in town
- Hugelkultur: A different approach to raised beds, mounds
- Shelby County property transfers Property Transfers
- Radio station tower gets OK from planners
- EDN BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-AREA: Effingham's Wolfe, Teutopolis' Brendan Niebrugge earn second-team honors
- EDN GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Neoga's Kim Romack helps guide team to first state appearance in school history
- Appellate court declines to block enforcement of vaccine, testing mandate
- CLOSER THAN YOU THINK: Halle Smith's signing to Illinois Wesleyan brings a family aspect to the picture
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.