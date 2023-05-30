A 63-year-old Vandalia woman was killed in an ATV accident in rural Brownstown on Sunday afternoon, according to Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris.
Terri L. Davison was pronounced dead at Fayette County Hospital, Harris said.
She was born Oct. 15, 1959, in Vandalia, the daughter of Wilbert and Marcia (Rhoades) Vaughn, according to an obituary.
She married Charles E. "Chuck" Davison on March 19, 1983; together they shared over 13 years of marriage and had two children before his death on May 10, 1996.
Davison was employed by Vandalia Elementary School as a secretary for over 25 years, according to the obituary.
“But she was much more than a secretary; she was the glue that held the school together,” the obituary said. “When she wasn't working, she was spending time with her grandkids and family; she loved to travel, whether it be on vacation or just a trip to the woods to mushroom hunt. Terri was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals; she loved horses and the color purple.”
She is survived by her parents, Wilbert and Marcia Vaughn of Brownstown; son, Kyle Davison and wife Heather of Brownstown; daughter, Kristin and husband Matthew Osorio of Ft. Campbell, KY; step daughter, Jenni and husband Kenny Warner of St. Elmo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.