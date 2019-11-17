COFFEEN — Two Vandalia teens and two adults died Saturday evening in a head-on collision as they were reportedly leaving a football game.
The crash occurred in Montgomery County at approximately 6:21 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. A 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male of Harvel was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 185, .23 miles east of East 14th Road when the pickup crossed over the center line and struck head on an eastbound 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan driven by Jackolyn C. Protz, 72, of Sullivan.
Passengers in the minivan were William H. Protz, 73, and two 14-year-old females from Vandalia. All four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.
ISP reported the 17-year-old male driver of the Ford F-150 suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local trauma center. ISP did not release the name of the driver.
According to the Vandalia Junior High School Facebook page, a prayer vigil was held Sunday afternoon at the Vandalia Community High School gymnasium for Jackolyn and William Protz, who are the parents of Vandalia High School Principal Randy Protz, and his daughter, Jenna Protz, as well as Holly Lidy, daughter of Vandalia Elementary School speech teacher Anita Lidy.
“Our hearts are breaking for both of these families and our students,” the post read.
Jackolyn and Willam Protz and the girls were reportedly returning home from the IHSA Class 3A Football playoff game Saturday between Vandalia and Williamsville High School northeast of Springfield.
