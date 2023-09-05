A 17 year-old female from Vandalia was killed in a single car accident on Route 51 north of Vandalia on Sunday evening, Sept. 3, according to the Fayette County Coroner.
Olivia M. Blain was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fayette County Coroner David Harris.
The investigation into the accident continues by his office and Illinois State Police.
Those assisting at the scene were Vandalia Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Natural Resources.
