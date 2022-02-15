DIETERICH — No one was injured when a passenger van crashed into the Dieterich Dollar General Monday afternoon, according to Dieterich Fire Protection District Chief Ross Martin, who was at the scene of the crash.
Martin said a call came in at approximately 3:05 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the Dollar General and the vehicle was smoking. He said when firefighters arrived they found a red 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan van that had crashed head-on into the Dollar General building.
“There was no fire when firefighters arrived,” Martin said.
Anita Bussell, 64, of Dieterich, was pulling into a parking place in front of the Dollar General store when she hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Bussell refused treatment at the scene.
The crash damaged a portion of the brickwork on the corner of the store’s front entrance and along both sides of the wall. The total estimate of damage was not available. However, police said Bussell is insured.
“It wasn’t enough structural damage to close the store or reason to believe there would be a collapse,” he said.
Abbott EMS also responded to the scene.
