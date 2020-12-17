HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital on Thursday administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to Rebecca Kistner, an RN who works on the hospital’s medical/surgical care floor. The first physician to receive the vaccine was Dr. Sheera Lall, an emergency department provider.
“All of the vaccines were administered smoothly and safely,” the hospital said in a press release.
On Wednesday, the first allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
“Employees were eager to pull up their sleeves to receive the first round of vaccines,” SBL said in a press release.
St. Anthony’s said its doses were administered to employees who provide direct patient care. They voluntarily consented. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is not requiring its employees to receive the vaccination, although the system recommends employees receive the vaccine when it is available to them.
The first doses were provided to the hospital by the Jasper County Health Department as St. Anthony’s is the only hospital in their area that was not in the first round of receiving vaccine shipments this week, according to the release. Additionally, a number of Jasper County residents are clinical workers at the hospital and were the first ones offered to receive the vaccine doses.
“This is another way that I can make sure that I stay safe and can keep my patients safe. That is our calling,” Kistner, a Jasper County resident, was quoted in the press release. “We need to get this started so we can end this virus and go on with our lives. I know I have missed seeing my grandchildren and loved ones.”
The hospital said it will follow the CDC guidelines to determine during which phases its employees will receive the vaccine. Locally, it will work closely with the Effingham County Health Department when it receives its doses.
“This is an exciting time for our hospital as we are thrilled to be able to provide an additional level of protection for our colleagues who continue to provide exceptional and compassionate patient care in the midst of this pandemic,” said Dr. Ryan Jennings, St. Anthony’s Chief Medical Officer. “It is the first of many steps to come, but the journey begins with one step. Our thanks go out to the Jasper County Health Department for providing us with these initial doses. We are grateful to have this a tool in our tool chest to combat this virus.”
The release encouraged people to do their part to decrease the number of COVID cases in the area.
“Even though some doses of the vaccine have arrived, and more will be coming, we want to remind the community that the pandemic is not over,” Jennings said. “We must continue to be diligent with hand washing, social distancing, masking and staying home when we are ill. For those who need care, we are always here so we are also encouraging community members to not delay their care.”
At SBL, Hospitalist Arli Bumatayo, MD, was the first employee to receive the vaccine. He has had direct patient contact with hospitalized patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
The allotment was coordinated and delivered by Coles County Public Health Department.
SBL employees who wished to receive the vaccine noted their request through an internal platform, according to a press release. The list of employees were then sorted into tiers by work location, position and age. The first allotment will be given to those who work in more high-risk areas, such as the Emergency Department, Respiratory Therapy, Critical Care Unit and on nursing units in which COVID-19 patients receive care.
The vaccine arrived thawed and will be distributed within five days. The SBL laboratory has an ultra-cold freezer that stores the reagents used in COVID-19 specimen testing. Subsequent frozen vaccine allotments will be stored in this freezer until the vaccines can be given.
“The Coles County Health Department and other public health departments throughout the region we serve have been wonderful partners with us throughout the pandemic,” said SBL President & CEO Jerry Esker. “We have relied on their expertise and assistance for most of this year and I know processes and procedures went more smoothly because of them.
“Our staff have worked tirelessly for 10 months to care for our community,” Esker added. “We hope this vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel.”
