A house on West Jefferson Avenue in Effingham has been damaged after catching fire Monday afternoon.
Area first responders received at call at approximately 4:15 p.m. notifying them of smoke coming from a house at 908 West Jefferson Ave.
Among those at the scene of the fire were the owners of the two businesses directly next to the house, Sherrie Stremming, who owns The French Quarter Salon and Day Spa, and Donna Smith, the owner of Smith Realty Group of Effingham LLC.
They were alarmed by the fire’s close proximity to their businesses.
“That was my biggest concern,” Stremming said.
Both Stremming and Smith said the building that caught fire had not been occupied for several years.
Stremming said she was gone at the time of the fire, but she rushed back to check on her business when she received a call from her husband Jon who notified her after calling first responders.
“He saw the smoke and he’s like ‘Hey, there’s smoke coming out of 908 Jefferson,’ and I’m like, ‘what?’ Stremming said. “And he goes, ‘I Just called 911.’”
Jon Stremming said he smelled smoke before he further investigated and noticed smoke coming from the west side of the building as well as smoke coming out of the vents near the top of the house.
After seeing this, he immediately called 911.
First responders at the scene of the fire Monday afternoon included the Effingham Fire Department, Teutopolis Fire Protection District, Effingham Police Department and Rural Med EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.