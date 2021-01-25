The U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Illinois and their partner agencies in the USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in 2020 arrested 847 violent offenders on state and federal felony warrants and in the process seized 307 weapons. In addition, the task force recovered four critically missing children this year.
The U.S. Marshals primarily focus on fugitives wanted on arrest warrants involving crimes of violence such as homicide, robbery, assault, sex offenses, and crimes with a violence connection, such as weapons and drug offenses.
“The number of firearms seized during fugitive operations in 2020 set a record for the most in the history in the Southern District of Illinois,” said U.S. Marshal Brad Maxwell. “The partnership with these agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s Office resulted in 45 federal felon in possession of firearms charges, which is another first in Southern Illinois. The hard work of the team has shown that impact can occur even during a pandemic. As the U.S. Marshal for Southern Illinois, it is my great pleasure to lead this team and do everything possible to reduce violent crime in the Southern District of Illinois”.
The Southern District of Illinois covers the southernmost 38 counties in the state. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the Southern District of Illinois is composed of the U.S. Marshals; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; Illinois State Police; Illinois Department of Corrections; Effingham County Sheriff's Office; St. Clair County Sheriff's Department; Belleville Police; East St. Louis Police; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department; and Fairmont City Police.
