An Urbana man died Tuesday in one of the wrecks on eastbound Interstate-70 near Altamont, according to Illinois State Police.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes pronounced Theoplus Coleman, 43, dead at the scene of the crash that happened at about 4 p.m., authorities said Wednesday morning.
Rhodes said the accident happened in the I-70 eastbound lane near milepost 80, two miles west of the Altamont interchange. When troopers arrived, they discovered Coleman was deceased and called in the Altamont Fire Department and Rhodes.
Coleman was eastbound on I-70 at milepost 80 in a Cadillac passenger vehicle and crashed into the rear of truck-tractor with trailer that was stopped in traffic because of an earlier crash in the construction zone, police said.
The truck-tractor was driven by David Wilson, 71, of Mason, police said.
Police said Coleman failed to reduce speed to avoid the crash. Authorities did not say if Wilson required treatment.
