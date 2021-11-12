The Effingham County Health Department warned Friday of a “worrying” increase in COVID patients in the region as the number of local cases jumped from last week.
The health department announced 71 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. When added to the numbers released on Monday, it brings the county’s seven-day total to 91, an increase of 16.6% from last week. Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the number of new cases increased 29% from last week.
“This recent increase could mark the beginning of yet another wave,” Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said in a statement reported by the Chicago Tribune Wednesday.
“Our health partners have indicated that more people are moving indoors because of the cooler weather, but they are not bringing their masks with them,” Arnold said, noting that the same conditions fueled the surge late last year.
With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, the health department is asking the community to think about how you can reduce your risk if attending family gatherings, especially as hospitalizations also increase.
“This week our region saw a worrying increase in hospitalized COVID patients. This is combined with an ICU bed availability rate that is now down to 14%,” the department stated in a press release.
The rate is well below the warning level of 20%, the department noted.
“That means as we head into flu season and a possible new surge of COVID that the medical system in our region is strained,” the department said.
Of Illinois’ total population, a little more than 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Effingham County, 42% are fully vaccinated and 46% have received at least one dose.
The health department is now offering vaccine booster clinics. Moderna and Pfizer Booster Clinics are now available to book online and can be booked at www.effcohealth.org. A booster dose is different from a third dose, which is only for the immunocompromised.
Moderna and Pfizer booster shots will be for those who completed their initial series at least six months ago and are:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings
- Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings
For Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for persons aged 18 years and older, greater than or equal to two months after receipt of the initial Janssen dose.
According to the CDC, the clinical considerations for heterologous mixing (“mix and match”) are as follows:
• The same product that was used for the primary regimen should be used for the booster.
• If that is not available or another product is preferred, heterologous boosting with a single dose of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccine boosters is acceptable.
• Heterologous dosing may be considered for the booster dose only.
• Individual benefit-risk assessment may inform which booster product to use.
“As a community we know what to do and have all the resources to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the department said.
The department urges residents vaccinate, distance socially, use masks, practice hand hygiene, socialize outdoors or in well-ventilated locations, avoid crowds, and isolate and quarantine when required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.