ALTAMONT — A woman and child escaped from a fire that severely damaged a home in Altamont on Monday, Fire Chief Jon Becker said.
Firefighters responded to 107 S. Main St. at about 5:30 p.m.
“The west-facing window was pushing a very, very large volume of fire out,” Becker said. “The whole west room was involved and most of the rest of the house is mostly smoke and heat damage. There was a room where the door was closed, so that kept it out of that room.”
Becker described the house as uninhabitable.
“It’s very severely damaged,” he said. “When the first crews entered, they went into the south-facing door — a front door to the living room. The fire did flash over, which was a pretty ugly experience.”
No firefighters were injured.
“They opened the door, it flashed over,” Becker said. “They were instructed to back up and as soon as they got the water flow, they were able to work their way back in and got control of the fire fairly quickly. We were fortunate it did not extend into the attic area.”
Becker said the home was being rented by Joseph Light, a relative of homeowner Trevor Taylor. Light was at work. Light’s daughter, Brooklyn, who Becker estimated to be about 5, alerted Light’s girlfriend to the fire.
“They escaped the house,” Becker said. “They grabbed the two dogs on the way out. There were still two cats and a snake in the residence. Firefighters rescued the snake and a cat and recovered the other cat, but the second cat did not survive.”
Firefighters from St. Elmo and Shumway provided mutual aid. Brownstown covered the Altamont fire station. A-1 EMS and RuralMed EMS also assisted, while Altamont police handled traffic control.
“The origin of the fire was in the living room, in the west end of the house,” said Beck. “It was near the south window of that room. We’re still undetermined on the source of ignition. I am deferring that to the property owner’s insurance company’s investigation.”
Firefighters cleared the scene by about 7:15 p.m.
