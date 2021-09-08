The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board voted Wednesday to approve a mask mandate for all students and staff, effective Friday. The vote should remove the district's ptobationary status with the Illinois State Board of Education.
The board voted 4-1, with Erin Ordner being the lone no vote, to go along with Gov. JB Pritzker’s mandate that requires masks or face coverings to be worn by anyone on school grounds.
The board members did so “under protest,” allowing them to explore potential legal options as they deem fit.
Teutopolis initially voted to only recommend masks on Aug. 16. Due to this, the Illinois State Board of Education placed them on probation on Aug. 19 for the next 60 days.
At a special meeting Aug. 31, the board deadlocked 2-2, with Troy Ozenkoski absent from the meeting. Had the mandate not been approved by the board after 60 days, the district would have lost all accreditation from ISBE, meaning a loss of state and federal funding, along with ineligibility for state athletic and extra curricular competitions.
