Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.