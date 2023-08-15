The Charleston Police Department responded to Domino’s Pizza on Lincoln Avenue in Charleston to investigate a report of a male subject who had been shot in the arm, according to a new release.
The investigation has determined this was an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two male acquaintances.
The incident is ongoing and being investigated by the Charleston Police Department with the assistance of the EIU Police Department, Coles County Sheriff's Department and Mattoon Police Department.
Anyone with information is encouraged to go to P3tips.com.
