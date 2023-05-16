EFFINGHAM — The “respiratory irritant” that caused the evacuation of La Quinta Inn & Suites in Effingham on Monday was bear mace, according to Police Chief Jason McFarland.
McFarland said Tuesday that authorities are looking at two persons of interest. If it’s determined that the release was intentional, they’ll know if the matter should be passed on to the state’s attorney for potential charges, he added.
Emergency workers were called to La Quinta Inn & Suites at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a call regarding several hotel occupants who fell ill after a “respiratory irritant” was discharged in the building, according to Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum.
Adara Jenne, the hotel’s general manager, said Monday afternoon that she didn’t know what caused the occupants to become ill, but called first responders “just to keep everyone safe.”
Despite some feeling sick, no occupants were hospitalized, according to Jenne.
Yochum said two occupants were treated at the scene, but signed patient refusal forms.
All occupants were temporarily evacuated; Jenne said the evacuation didn’t last very long before occupants were allowed back in the hotel.
The Effingham Police Department continues to investigate.
Responding to the scene Monday was the Effingham Fire Department, Effingham Police Department and Rural Med.
