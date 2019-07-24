The Illinois State Police have released further information on a fatal crash that occurred July 20 on Interstate 70 four miles west of Effingham in which three people were killed.
Authorities initially reported the late Virginia E. Abrams 59, of Wildwood, Missouri, to be the driver of a 2019 GMC Yukon. After further investigation, authorities found that the late Matthew A. Murphy 63, of Wildwood, Missouri, was actually the driver of the GMC.
A passenger in the GMC, Marleen E. Murphy, 61, of Wildwood, Missouri, was also killed in the accident.
The incident occurred Saturday morning as Murphy's vehicle, a 2019 Freightliner driven by Asllan Pino, 59, of Chesterfield, Michigan, and a 2020 Peterbuilt driven by Jamie Hugh Smith, 39, Lake City, Florida, came upon a construction zone while traveling eastbound on the interstate.
Traffic came to a stop for an unknown reason, and Pino failed to reduce speed, striking the rear of Murphy's vehicle. Pino's unit pushed the GMC into a 1999 utility semitrailer towed by Smith's unit.
Pino's Freightliner then struck a concrete center line dividing wall before coming to a rest between the wall and Smith's unit. It was reported a fourth truck-tractor semitrailer was struck by Smith's Peterbuilt but was not damaged and continued on.
Pino was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.