Emergency crews from across the area responded Wednesday to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate-70 at mile marker 101.5 between Effingham and Montrose. The accident occurred in the construction zone, about two miles east of Interstate-57 junction.
Illinois State Police reported that one truck-tractor semitrailer went over the concrete barrier and into the opposite lane of travel.
Rural Med EMS and Illinois State Police were on scene, as well as multiple fire departments. Teutopolis Fire Protection District with auto-aid from Montrose were dispatched to the scene at 3:30 p.m., according to a Teutopolis FPD Facebook post.
“Mutual-Aid from Sigel, Toledo, Shumway, Dieterich with Tenders and Effingham with an Engine. Altamont, Watson on change of quarters,” an updated post said. “Total of five tractor-trailer semis. At this time no fatalities, one person air lifted.”
The roadway reopened at approximately 11:42 p.m., police said.
Meanwhile, Teutopolis FPD reported another accident in the construction zone on Thursday at 1:54 p.m.
“Teutopolis with auto-aid from Montrose were dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident, Interstate-70 eastbound at mile marker 100.5. This is within the ongoing construction zone. Upon arrival C600 reported two tractor trailer semis and two passenger vehicles — all vehicles upright, the two passenger vehicles off the roadway in the center median.
“No injuries reported — all drivers signed medical refusals. The two semis were able to drive from the scene. ISP Troop 9 investigating the cause of the accident.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.