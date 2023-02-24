UPDATE: Alert canceled, subject located.
At the request of the Effingham Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Effingham Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Gregory Duez, a 44 year old white male, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is driving a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates 3HCF48. Mr. Duez has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Duez should contact the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0772, or call 911.
