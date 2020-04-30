A Mason man has been charged with killing Kimberly A. Mattingly and a Beecher City man has been charged with concealing a homicide, according to Illinois State Police.
Mattingly's body was discovered Wednesday in rural Beecher City, police said in a press release Thursday morning.
"As the result of an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a warrant for the arrest of Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, IL was obtained through the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office for two counts of First Degree Murder, Concealment of Homicidal Death and a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC)," the release said.
"Glass was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police and Terre Haute Police Department and is in their custody pending extradition to Illinois.
"Glass’ bond has been set at $5 million dollars, 10% applies.
"Additionally, Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, IL was arrested and charged with Concealment of Homicidal Death. Kaiser is being held in the Effingham County Jail pending a bond hearing.
"If convicted, the First Degree Murder sentencing range is between 20-60 years, up to life in the IDOC. If convicted of concealment of a homicidal death, the sentencing range is up to 2-5 years in the IDOC.
"The ISP DCI was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies during the course of this investigation including, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Edgar County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, Edgar County State’s Attorney’s Office, Indiana State Police and Terre Haute Police Department.
"Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes is encouraged to contact the ISP DCI at (217) 278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
"This matter is an ongoing investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Officer, Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police."
The Missing Person Awareness website reported the discovery of Mattingly's body.
"With a heavy heart and deep regret, we must inform that Kimberly Mattingly, a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, family and friend, has been found deceased early afternoon (Wednesday)," the website said.
"It is without a doubt evil that put Kim and her family thru this," the site said. "...We thank the Illinois State Police, ... the Search & Rescue teams that came out today to do what was needed in bringing her home, and the thorough investigation that lead Kim to finally come home to her loved ones.
"We will continue to follow Kim's story side by side with her family until justice is served."
