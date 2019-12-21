Two people were injured during an Altamont home invasion on Saturday evening, according to police.
Authorities charged Ryan J. Beccue, 28, of Altamont, with home invasion. Beccue was in jail at last check on Sunday.
Beccue was arrested after a SWAT team deployed tear gas at another residence, authorities said.
The nature of the injuries to two women in a home on Bond Street in Altamont was not immediately clear. But Altamont Police Sgt. John Cotton said they were not life-threatening.
“There was violence at the initial scene,” Cotton said.
The incident began at about 5:30 p.m., when Cotton said Beccue entered the home on Bond Street. Occupants of the home called police. After setting up a perimeter, police discovered footprints in the snow leading away from the residence.
Beccue was arrested at about 9 p.m. at his mother’s home along Route 40 between Division Street and Altamont Community High School, Cotton said.
Cotton said no shots were fired during the incident.
He said Beccue surrendered after the SWAT team deployed tear gas. He was the only occupant of the Route 40 residence at the time police arrived, Cotton said.
Besides the SWAT team, assisting Altamont police were sheriffs deputies from Fayette and Effingham counties, Illinois State Police and Effingham city police.
Route 40 was blocked in both directions during the incident.
