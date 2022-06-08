EFFINGHAM — The Land of Lincoln Credit Union's new branch in Effingham was robbed Wednesday morning, according to police.
The Effingham Police Department was dispatched to the branch, located at 1302 Thelma Keller Ave., at 9:25 a.m.
Effingham officers, along with Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies, Illinois State Police troopers and Illinois Secretary of State officers immediately responded to the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.
According to police, the suspect entered the bank lobby and passed a note to a teller demanding money. A weapon was inferred, but never displayed. The subject was given an undetermined amount of cash and left the premises on foot prior to officer arrival, the police said.
The credit union stated in a press release, "No staff or members were injured or threatened at any time during the event."
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, around 200 pounds and bald. He was seen wearing a surgical mask and grey hooded sweatshirt that said “LIFE RIPS” in green letters.
Effingham police are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 217-347-6583
The Effingham North branch, which opened Monday, is temporarily closed and will reopen on Thursday, June 9.
