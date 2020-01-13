EFFINGHAM — An employee at the Boos Outlet Showroom was helping a customer load a table on Saturday when the customer’s gun fired and shot him, according to police and the victim’s wife.
Police called the shooting an accident, but said it remains under investigation.
Nick Nichols, 61, of Toledo, underwent surgery to remove a bullet on Monday, according to his wife, Cheryl Nichols. The ambulance carrying him was t-boned in an accident on the way to the hospital, she said.
Cheryl Nichols said Monday evening her husband is still at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The surgery was successful, and no vital organs were hit, the wife noted.
Cheryl Nichols said her husband is “not doing well.” He has a fractured tail bone, femur and partially shattered pelvic bone.
Effingham police responded to the showroom, located at 1703 Ave. of Mid-America, at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an employee who had been shot.
Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and rendered aid to Nichols while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, according to a press release.
A preliminary investigation into the incident determined that the shooting was accidental in nature, the press release said. Authorities on Monday would not identify the shooter, the type of weapon, or say whether the shooter was licensed to carry a gun.
Police also declined to identify Nichols. Cheryl Nichols contacted the Effingham Daily News to provide an update on her husband’s condition.
The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be turned over to Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler for review, police said.
A manager at the John Boos Factory Showroom and Outlet declined comment on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.