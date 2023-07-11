The former owner of an Effingham produce stand has been charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a male between the ages of 13 and 18, according to court documents.
Deputies arrested Sean E. Morris, 50, of Shumway, without incident on Monday evening, according to authorities.
“Both charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office,” a press release from that office said. “The investigation into this particular matter is ongoing and has been referred to the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution. As with any person charged with a criminal offense, Sean Morris is presumed innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law.”
Court documents say the offense happened some time between Aug. 15, 2014, and Aug. 15, 2015, that Morris was “a person in a position of trust, supervision, or authority,” and that a motor vehicle was used in commission of the offense.
Criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 felony and aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony.
Morris, the former owner of Sean’s Produce, earlier this year was cited in Effingham County with misdemeanor counts of retail theft, electronic harassment and transmitting an obscene message, according to court records
In June, he was charged in Coles County with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, according to court records.
Morris remained in custody at the Effingham County Jail on Tuesday evening. Bond is set at $100,000. He must post 10% to be released.
