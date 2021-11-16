Firefighters from Effingham and Teutopolis responded to a semitruck-tractor fire at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 70, near milepost 99 east of Effingham, according to Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza.
The driver pulled into the emergency lane after blowing the passenger’s side steer tire. Kulesza said the driver checked on the tire and found the tire hub was on fire. He said by the time the truck driver got to his fire extinguisher the fire went out of control.
“When we got on the scene, the fire was fully involved.” Kulesza said. “Just the tractor was on fire and there was minimal damage to the trailer.”
“We were able to determine the fire started from the passenger’s side steer tire,” he said. “We did have some fuel spillage that got into the IDOT waterway area. We contained it and diked it into a certain area so the hazmat team could take over from there.”
Kulesza said the Effingham Fire Department sent eight firefighters to the scene and the Teutopolis Fire Protection District sent two with a water truck. Also responding were the Illinois State Police and Heartland Towing and Recovery. Bolin Environmental Services provided the hazmat clean-up team.
The truck driver was not injured.
