EFFINGHAM — Church staff and members watched helplessly as a fire severely damaged the First Presbyterian Church at 600 W. Temple Ave. in Effingham on Thursday.
Firefighters from across the area responded to the church around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming from the building.
Church member Darlene Logue of Effingham said she called 911 after she and another member noticed smoke coming from one side of the building.
“All we could see was a little haze,” Logue said.
“Then we started seeing smoke coming out of the pipe area over there,” she added, pointing to the area where she believes the fire originated.
She said another church staff member, Ellen Ritz, made sure the building was empty as Logue called for assistance.
“Ellen went in to grab a fire extinguisher to make sure everybody was safe,” she said.
There were no injuries since no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
According to Logue, when the fire began, the church’s staff was either out to lunch or planning the route for the church’s upcoming Lighted Halloween Candy Walk.
To their surprise, church members and the church’s pastor, Kathrine Orth, returned to find the church billowing with smoke.
The Effingham Fire Department arrived on scene to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage to the church. Despite their efforts, the church was severely damaged by the fire. Charred rooms could be seen from the openings where firefighters had to smash windows to extinguish the fire and ventilate the structure.
The Effingham Fire Department received assistance from the Teutopolis Fire Protection District, the Shumway Fire Protection District, the Altamont Fire Department, Rural Med EMS, the MABAS-ITTF Air Support Unit, and the Effingham Police Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.