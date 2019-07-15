WATSON — A Pennsylvania man died in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57, near Watson, Monday morning.
Brandon Fanno, 26, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2007 white Chevrolet pickup truck when he traveled off the roadway to the right into the tree line and the vehicle rolled over, according to Illinois State Police. Fanno was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, ISP reported. The accident occurred at 8:37 a.m.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes pronounced Fanno dead at the scene. She said toxicology results are pending. Rhodes said Fanno was a welder by trade and traveled a lot to different jobs.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said a witness stopped to assist and was performing CPR on Fanno when Effingham firefighters and Abbott EMS arrived on the scene at the 155.5 mile marker on southbound Interstate 57.
Tutko said while the initial call reported the accident to be located at the 158 mile marker, within the Effingham Fire Department response area, the crash was actually at 155.5 mile marker, located within the Watson Fire Protection District response area, about 5 miles south of Effingham.
Watson Fire Protection District helped with both traffic control and in a search for any passengers who may have been ejected from the truck. Rhodes said Fanno was alone in the vehicle. A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene but was not utilized.
Illinois Department of Transportation also assisted in traffic control for the first responders.
