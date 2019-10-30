The Effingham County Sheriff has confirmed that a person died in the crash Wednesday morning on Route 40.
Sheriff Dave Mahon said his department assisted with traffic control after the two-vehicle accident happened near the "S" curves west of Effingham at County Road 1000 East. Mahon could not identify the deceased.
Illinois State Police are handling the accident, which caused the closure of Route 40 at the scene. Mahon said ISP was still on scene as of 11 a.m. and are likely to remain in the location until at least noon.
