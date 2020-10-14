Firefighters from several area fire districts are on the scene of a field fire northwest of Altamont.
A fire call was received for a combine on fire with an injury at approximately 1:12 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 300 East and East 1300th Avenue northwest of Altamont, according to a preliminary investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities said the fire then spread to a bean field and with dry conditions and a strong south wind the fire is spreading north toward Moccasin Road, setting multiple fields on fire in its path.
Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon said firefighters from several fire protection districts are assisting with the fire.
