The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that eliminating cash bail for defendants awaiting trial does not violate the Illinois Constitution, allowing a historic change to the criminal justice system to go forward over objections from county prosecutors who challenged the law.
Tuesday’s 5-2 Supreme Court decision came more than four months after the high court heard arguments in the case in mid-March, when a coalition of state’s attorneys argued that the legislature overstepped its authority in approving the law. The court’s decisions split along party lines, with the two Republican justices, David Overstreet and Lisa Holder White, dissenting.
“The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public,” Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis wrote in the majority opinion. “Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims.”
The law eliminating cash bail creates a system “commensurate with that balance,” the court ruled.
The ruling means judges, prosecutors, attorneys and other court staff across the state will shift how they handle pending criminal cases. The justices gave trial courts 60 days to prepare for the new rules, with cash bail to be eliminated on Sept. 18. Illinois will become the first state to completely abolish cash bail.
The high court’s long-awaited ruling represents a victory for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who faced fierce criticism over the policy from Republicans during his reelection campaign last year, including a barrage of misleading claims in TV ads and political mailers.
The governor made eliminating cash bail a priority during his first term and backed the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in pushing its sweeping criminal justice overhaul in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
“We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pretrial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail,” Pritzker said in a statement Tuesday.
Republicans and some law enforcement groups responded to the ruling with swift condemnation, with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police saying the decision “confirms Illinois’ status as the state of lawlessness and disorder.”
The elimination of cash bail was part of the 764-page SAFE-T Act, which was passed by the state legislature in 2021 and includes a number of criminal justice measures meant to promote police accountability and create a more equitable court system.
The law also requires all police to wear body cameras by 2025 and creates a more robust system for decertifying officers who commit wrongdoing, among other changes. Those provisions were not affected by the legal challenges.
The bail portion of the law was set to take effect Jan. 1, as lawmakers allowed counties a two-year ramp up to prepare for major procedural changes in how pretrial detention decisions are made.
The high court, though, stepped in on New Year’s Eve with an 11th-hour decision to halt implementation following a Dec. 28 ruling from a Kankakee County judge who found the measures were unconstitutional. That lower court ruling in a case that consolidated legal challenges from prosecutors in more than 60 mostly downstate counties led to confusion across the state about the decision’s impact.
The majority found that the trial court ignored the “plain language of the constitution” in multiple instances and that the prosecutors challenging the law did not meet the high legal bar for overturning a state statute.
“Statutes enjoy a strong presumption of constitutionality because the legislature is principally responsible for determining the public policy of our state,” Theis wrote.
The high court rejected arguments that the elimination of cash bail would stymie the ability of courts to protect victims and their families, noting that the SAFE-T Act’s pretrial provisions take victims’ rights into account.
“Those provisions require a court to consider the ‘nature and seriousness of the real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons that would be posed by the defendant’s release,’ ” Theis wrote.
In dissent, Justice Overstreet maintained that the end of cash bail is a “direct violation of the plain language of our constitution’s bill of rights and, more specifically, the vested rights of crime victims.” Overstreet wrote that Illinois law has long alluded to cash bail as “the primary means for a defendant to secure pretrial release in this state.”
Proponents of the controversial measure have said the reforms would right systemic wrongs and stop the incarceration of people for nonviolent charges because they are too poor to post bail.
Detractors argued that it would allow too many dangerous criminals back on the streets, though studies in other jurisdictions that have reformed cash bail systems have generally not found high rates of recidivism for people released while awaiting trial.
While the majority of the prosecutors challenging the law are Republicans, two Democratic state’s attorneys — Kankakee County’s Jim Rowe and Will County’s James Glasgow — led the charge last fall with separate lawsuits.
The legal challenges came during a heated campaign season in which GOP challengers to Pritzker and Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul unsuccessfully sought to pin the blame for pandemic-era spikes in crime on the SAFE-T Act, even though its most controversial provision, the elimination of cash bail, had yet to take effect.
Prosecutors who challenged the law argued that the measure violates the separation of powers clause of the state constitution by allowing the Illinois General Assembly to take away the judiciary’s ability to set bail. They also argued that lawmakers should have sought a voter referendum on the issue to amend the constitution.
Lawyers with the Illinois attorney general’s office countered that the constitution holds no requirement for monetary bail and that lawmakers have long legislated courtroom issues.
Pritzker and other supporters have argued that the new policy will prevent people charged with violent crimes from being able to buy their freedom before trial because they have the means to make bail.
Under the new system, defendants will appear for two hearings: an initial hearing, also known as a conditions hearing, and, if prosecutors decide to pursue detention, a hearing, designed to provide a more comprehensive look at whether someone should be released or detained pretrial.
Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell said the high court’s decision on Tuesday means pretrial detention will be determined by “robust and individualized hearings.”
“This means that the decision on who goes to jail or who doesn’t will no longer rely on how much money your mother has, or your partner has, or your grandmother has, or your church has, or you have,” he said at a midday virtual news conference from Brookfield Zoo with other officials. “This will literally return tens of millions of dollars to communities that need it most.”
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, a SAFE-T Act supporter who is not running for a third term, said “this moment standing on the right side of history is one that in my tenure as state’s attorney I am significantly, significantly proud.”
The SAFE-T Act passed along party lines in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly. lllinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran on Tuesday called for a special legislative session to address the pretrial provisions’ “negative impact on the public’’ before they go into effect in mid-September.
“While no person should be held in jail or let free because of their economic circumstances, the SAFE-T Act handcuffs law enforcement and judges making it more difficult for them to combat violent crime,” said Curran, of Downers Grove, and also a former Cook County assistant state’s attorney.
“Politically compelled public policy has never been in the best interest of the people,” House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, of Savanna, said in a statement. “Anyone that is familiar with the court system knows that this is not about the ability whether an offender can post bail, but a progressive movement to decriminalize crime and promote an environment for repeat offenders.”
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police said the “court ignored the pleas of nearly every prosecutor in the state of Illinois, Democrat and Republican, that the elimination of cash bail will put dangerous criminals back on the street, instead of keeping them in jail or forcing them to post cash bail as they await trial.”
Gray Noll, who heads the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Association, said in a text message to the Tribune that the decision puts “the rights of criminal defendants over the rights of victims and over the concern for public safety.”
Neither the association, which advocates for state’s attorneys in Illinois’ 102 counties, including those who mounted the legal challenge, nor Noll, the Republican state’s attorney for downstate Morgan County, was a party to the lawsuit. He said prosecutors will “continue to do the job they were elected to do, make the community safer within the confines of the law.”
“It is certainly not Armageddon, but the SAFE-T Act does make it more difficult for state’s attorney’s to do that job,” he said.
The state Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling on another of Pritzker’s signature legislative accomplishments: the sweeping ban on certain high-powered semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.
The court heard arguments in May in a challenge brought by Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins of Decatur after a lower court ruled the ban, prompted by the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade last year, violated the state constitution’s equal protection and special legislation clauses.
©2023 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.