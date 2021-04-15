EFFINGHAM — Amtrak has agreed to fix its Effingham station and others that aren’t up to federal accessibility standards and pay out $2.25 million to those who have been harmed by their failure to do so over the past eight years. The federal government sued the passenger service in December.
The United States Department of Justice alleged that Amtrak was and is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act because 78 stations around the country have platforms and other amenities that are inaccessible to people with disabilities.
The Effingham station and several others on the Illini/Saluki line are on the list of stations with accessibility issues. Others are Rantoul, Mattoon and Centralia.
The original complaint alleged that the passenger platform and toilet facilities at the Effingham station were inaccessible to people with disabilities.
David Couzens, an area resident, hopped off at the Effingham station this week after spending some time in Chicago. When told about the lawsuit, he was happy stations were getting upgraded.
“That’s great,” Couzens said. “It’s a good use of money.”
He added that making the rails more accessible would be good for the people who rely on train service.
“The train, that’s often used by people who don’t have other forms of transportation.”
Though Amtrak agreed to the settlement, it denies any wrongdoing.
“The settlement reached by DOJ and Amtrak not only resolves the lawsuit that was filed, but more importantly it builds upon and protects important aspects of Amtrak’s long-standing ADA compliance efforts,” said Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for the company.
Amtrak has spent $109 million on ADA-related design and construction improvement projects around the country, according to Magliari. Three years ago, the company spent $500,000 upgrading parts of the Effingham station.
Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller said that over the past year the city has been approached by Amtrak regarding future improvements to the station.
“The city was aware that Amtrak was looking to make improvements,” he said. “We reviewed and provided comments on plans.”
These plans included making the station more accessible.
“Having the Amtrak station is an asset to the community,” Miller said.
The city was not involved in the lawsuit.
As part of the settlement agreement, Amtrak committed to upgrading 90 of its stations to be accessible within the next 10 years, with 45 more under construction in that time frame. Amtrak will also engage in staff training about ADA requirements.
The railroad’s compliance will be monitored by its recently created Office of the Vice President of Stations, Properties & Accessibility as well as by the Federal Railroad Administration and the Department of Justice.
Over the past 20 years, only a slim portion of the railroad’s stations were made compliant. The railroad’s own inspector general’s office in 2011 reported that only 48 of the 434 (11.1%) of Amtrak stations were ADA compliant.
“Since 1990, Amtrak has made very limited progress in making its stations ADA-compliant,” said the 2011 report.
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 is a federal law that requires public accommodations like lodging, transportation, education, dining and others be accessible to people with disabilities. Amtrak was required to make all of its existing stations accessible as soon as possible after the law passed and no later than July 26, 2010.
People with a mobility disability who have been harmed physically or emotionally because of the inaccessibility at these stations or who have lived at, visited, or desired to visit one of the places near inaccessible Amtrak stations may be eligible for monetary compensation through Amtrak’s victim compensation fund.
More information about the victim compensation fund can be found at AmtrakDisabilitySettlement.com or by calling toll-free 1-888-334-6165.
