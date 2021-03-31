ALTAMONT - The Altamont Unit 10 school board has hired the district’s first female superintendent.
Shelly Kuhns – who previously served as Unit 10's first female board president – made the motion to hire Casey Adam. Earlier this year Kuhns stepped down as president to devote more time to her medical practice, Gentle Care Consultants of Effingham. She remains a board member.
The vote was 6-0, with board member Alan Shumaker absent from Tuesday's special meeting.
“It is my pleasure as the first woman former president of the Altamont Unit 10 school board to offer a motion to hire Casey Adam as the first female superintendent of Altamont schools,” Kuhns said.
Adam currently serves as principal of Pana High School, a position she has held for three years. She leads a staff of 50 and approximately 400 students. She becomes Unit 10 superintendent on July 1. Board members offered her a three-year contract Tuesday that ends the end of 2024.
“I am eager to learn more about the community to see what is needed for the school system to grow,” Adam said. “I feel Altamont will be a good fit for our family.”
Adam plans to move to Altamont with her husband Jeremy, along with her son 11-year-old Jude, a sixth grader, and 9-year-old daughter Julia, who is in fourth grade.
“They are both named after Beatles songs,” Adam said. “My husband is a musician.”
She said moving to Altamont would be closer to her husband's parents who live in rural Toledo.
After the formal announcement, members of the board and community met in the Altamont Community High School library for the official contract signing. Current School Board President Kerry Wolff and Board Secretary Alan Kollmann witnessed the signing.
“The Altamont CUSD #10 Board of Education is pleased to announce the hiring of Mrs. Casey Adam as the district’s next superintendent,” Wolff read from a prepared statement at the signing. “Mrs. Adam is the right person, at the right time, with outstanding teaching and administrative experiences, and well-honed leadership skills. We expect she will have great success as she focuses on strengthening student opportunities and outcome here in Altamont.”
Adam grew up in Centralia and moved Hillsboro when she finished eighth grade. She is a 1998 graduate of Hillsboro High School and received her bachelor's degree in 2002 with a major in Elementary Education from Greenville University, where she met her husband, Jeremy.
She said her first job after graduation was just down the road from Altamont at Treatment and Learning Center (TLC) in Funkhouser. The school was moved to Effingham in 2009 under a new name, Fresh Start TLC. After working in Funhouser, Adam moved to Florida for two years, where she taught science at Sarasota County Junior High. She said her husband took a job on the opposite coast, so they moved cross-country to Madras, Oregon, where she taught sixth grade and eighth grade science.
From Oregon, she and her husband purchased a house in Brownstown, and Adam worked at Hillsboro Junior High School for nine years, teaching science while attending classes at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. Adam received her Masters degree from SIUE in 2014.
The Altamont Board of Education agreed to make Adam's annual salary $111,500 for her first year. She'll receive a 2 percent increase for the remaining two years of her contract.
Former Altamont Superintendent Jim Littleford is serving as interim superintendent until June 30. Littleford replaced former Superintendent Steve Mayerhofer after his departure in January.
