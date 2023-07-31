The accident Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont resulted in serious injury to 5-year-old Harper L. Finn of Altamont, according to a Monday morning press release from the sheriff's office.
Harper was taken from the fairgrounds by ambulance and airlifted to St. Louis.
On Sunday at 1:05 pm, the Effingham County Sheriffs Office received a report of an incident at the Effingham County Fairgrounds, the release said.
A horse racing pace car, owned by Michael D. Titus of Charleston, Illinois, and driven by Jerry W. Young, of Jackson, Mississippi, struck Harper Finn with an extended starting gate while passing the grandstand. Harper Finn was in the grandstand when the accident occurred. She was transported from the scene by A-I Ambulance of Altamont, to HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital, and later airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital by ARCH Air Medical.
Harper Finn's condition is unknown at the time of this release, Monday morning at 10 a.m.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Effingham County Sheriffs Office. The Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by the Altamont Police Department, A-I Ambulance Service, Altamont Fire Protection District, and the Effingham County Fair Board.
Monday harness races at the Effingham County Fair have been canceled, according to Illinois County Fair Harness Racing and fair officials.
"Due to the tragedy at Sunday’s races at Altamont, the cards from Sunday as well as Monday are being totally canceled," the harness racing group said in a Facebook post. "A decision for having races Tuesday through Friday at the Effingham Co. Fair will be made sometime (Monday.) We will not take any entries for Thursday or Friday’s card until that decision is made. Thank you for your understanding."
