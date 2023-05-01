Illinois State Police Troops 6 and 8 responded to Interstate-55 north of Farmersville in Montgomery County at about 10:55 a.m. on Monday for multiple crashes with injuries. Reports show there are six fatalities, all occurring in the northbound lanes.
I-55 is currently shut down in both directions from milepost 63 to milepost 80. Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust. Traffic is urged to seek alternate routes.
At 10:55 a.m. there was a crash on northbound I-55 at milepost 76. At the same time, there were numerous crashes on southbound I-55 at milepost 76.
Approximately 20 commercial motor vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars were involved. This includes two truck-tractor semi-trailers that caught fire as a result of the crashes. The crashes occurred within a two-mile stretch – from roughly Milepost 76 to Milepost 78.
At this time, we have reports of more than 30 people being transported to the hospital in addition to the six fatalities. Injuries range from minor to life-threatening and ages range from two-years-old to 80-years-old.
The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility.
This information is still preliminary and the ISP continues to investigate this crash.
