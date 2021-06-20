Five people died in a crash Saturday afternoon on Route 40 east of Brownstown, according to Fayette County Coroner David Harris.
Harris said all of the occupants of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene:
• Coleton Price, 24, of Shumway.
• James W. Bowlin, Jr., 43, of Effingham.
• Jeana M. Kollman, 45, of Effingham.
• Hailey F. Funneman, 22, of Wheeler.
• Lloyd A. Rowe, 50, of Brownstown.
An investigation is underway by Illinois State Police.
The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m., east of Fayette County road N 1750 Street, according to police.
Police said that Rowe was westbound in a 2005 Pontiac G6 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the road and onto the right shoulder.
Police said Rowe over-corrected, which caused him lose control of the vehicle, and skidded into the path of 2007 Ford Taurus driven eastbound by Funneman.
The collision caused both vehicles to skid into the south ditch, where they came to rest, police said.
Harris said autopsies for the drivers are scheduled Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.