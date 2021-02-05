The United Way of Effingham County lost three major fundraising opportunities due to COVID-19, which took a toll on reaching its goal. The organization fell short of its goal of $320,000 for 2020 by $46,784.
This was the first year since 2004 the United Way did not reach its goal. They also didn't reach their goal in 2002, 2000 and 1999, according to Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer for United Way of Effingham County.
The 2020 campaign started on Feb. 1 of last year and ended Jan. 31.
“We knew the pandemic was going on, but we wanted to keep our goal the same and do our best knowing it was going to be a challenging year,” Hemmen said. “We just wanted to raise what we could for the agencies.”
The United Way of Effingham County distributes its donations to 19 agencies.
For 2020, the local United Way organization raised $273,216 without their annual barstool golf, Jennings Labor Day Celebration and Witches Ball.
“Together the three events range from $55,000 to $70,000 annually. It really varies from year to year,” Hemmen said. “With the COVID restrictions there were things we could not do.”
Hemmen said in an attempt to offset some of the deficit they created two virtual events – Thanks & Giving Raffle and online auction with Trent Schmid. She said the two virtual events generated enough to cover the loss one of three major annual events they lost due to COVID-19.
“The virtual events brought us $23,000 in donations. We feel it helped a little bit,” Hemmen said. “At the end of the year we usually have our annual meeting to announce what we have raised and recognize our gold, silver and bronze businesses, however this year due to COVID-19 that wasn't possible.”
Hemmen said businesses raising $10,000 or more is gold level, silver – $5,000 to $9,999 and bronze $2,500 to $4,999.
This year Agracel, Ameren, Dieterich Bank, Koerner Distributor, Midland States Bank, Siemer Milling Company and Stevens Industries were gold level, Niemerg's Stakehouse is the only silver donor and Fifth Third Bank, Washington Savings Bank along with West and Company were bronze level businesses.
In a press release, the United Way board of directors thanked their gold, silver and bronze business donors and were pleased with this year's results thanking everyone for their efforts.
Business conducting employee campaigns this year included Crossroads Bank, Effingham County employees, First Financial Bank of Newton, First Mid Band and Trust, First National Bank of Waterloo, John Boos and Company and Senior Services of Effingham County.
“Some businesses didn't have employees working throughout the year, so we had several that raised less this year than they did the year before,” Hemmen said.
Agencies receiving support from the 2020 United Way of Effingham County campaign include Altamont After School Program, Unit 40 Mentoring Program, Senior Services of Effingham County, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now), Meals on Wheels of CEFS and Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation.
“We are grateful for the community and would like to thank everyone who donated during these difficult times.” Hemmen said.
