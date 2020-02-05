EFFINGHAM — The United Way of Effingham County surpassed its 2019 Campaign goal.
Campaign Chairman James Schultz announced during United Way's annual meeting Wednesday the organization raised $336,829 by the close of its campaign on Jan. 31. The goal was $320,000.
"It makes me proud to say that we met our goal and then some," he said. "It proves that our community believes in itself and chooses to Live United so that we can stay strong for future generations."
Midland States Bank was chosen as United Way's Lead Pacesetter Company for the 2019 campaign. Through various activities, including potlucks, raffles and parking spots, the bank raised over $18,000.
Pacesetters are companies that have conducted an employee campaign, made a corporate donation, and purchased a table at the United Way Witches Ball. Employee campaigns account for 85% of the annual funds raised.
"We realize that many businesses are asked daily for donations," Schultz said. "With the strong competition for each individual's and business' donations, the United Way Board and our 2019's 22 local partner agencies truly appreciate every dollar you have chose to share with us this year."
Marty Watson, outgoing president of United Way, said the United Way Board is the driving force behind the organization's success. He said while looking at the crowd attending the meeting, the word he thought of was passion.
"Each and every one of the agencies have passion," he said. "They do so much for Effingham County, for our neighbors, for our families and people we don't even know that we meet along the street."
Watson said the other word he thought of was "belief" when he sees all the businesses in the county that support them.
"To all of you, I applaud you and thank you for the great two years you've given me," he said.
During the meeting, Gold-, Silver- and Bronze-level plaques were presented to businesses based on their campaign totals.
Those who received Gold level for employee campaigns that raised $10,000 or more were Agracel, Ameren, Dieterich Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Koerner Distributor Inc., Midland States Bank, Patterson Technology Center, Siemer Milling Company and Stevens Industries.
Receiving Silver plaques for raising $5,000 to $9,999 were HSHS St Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Niemerg’s Steakhouse
Bronze level for raising $2,500 to $4,999 went to Carle Foundation Hospital, Washington Savings Bank and West & Company.
Other local businesses that conducted employee campaigns were also honored. They are Crossroads Bank, Effingham County employees, First Financial Bank of Newton, First Mid Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Waterloo, John Boos & Company, LSC Communications, Luminant–Newton Power Station, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Senior Services of Effingham County, and United Fidelity Bank of St. Elmo.
Also presented were the Spirit of Caring awards, which are given for Outstanding Volunteer, Outstanding Organization and Outstanding Board Member.
Outstanding Volunteer went to Gabby Goat. The restaurant's partnership with the United Way began two years ago when it held its first promotion donating 10% of all food sales and carry-out orders over two days to United Way. To date, the restaurant has raised $3,800.
Outstanding Organization went to Dieterich Bank. The bank held its first campaign in 2005 and raised $1,200. Its campaign has grown over the years, raising $11,500 with its most recent 2019 campaign. The bank supports United Way throughout the year by attending fundraiser events, sponsoring a VIP table and donating auction items for the events. They also have a representative on the United Way Board of Directors and hold various fundraisers throughout the year for United Way.
Marty Watson received the Outstanding Board Member award. He joined the board in 2016 and has served as board president in 2018 and most recently as 2019. He has also served on various committees: Grants Committee, Campaign Committee and Special Events Committee.
Kelsey Goeckner, Campaign Chair for 2020, spoke about United Way's plans for this year.
"We plan to continue to focus on building and growing our employee campaigns," she said. "I know that when I make a contribution to United Way, my money is going to maintain the quality of life that we all value in Effingham County and will help those most in need of our support."
Twenty two local partner agencies will receive funding from the 2019 United Way of Effingham County campaign. They are Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mid-Illinois, Boy Scouts of America - Lincoln Trails Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, CEFS Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Children’s Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meal on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, Oneighty, Senior Services of Effingham County, Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies (SAFE), Strategic Training & Restoration (STAR), Stopping Woman Abuse Now (SWAN), and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
