EFFINGHAM — United Way of Effingham County kicked off its 2019 Campaign Tuesday with a luncheon and a goal of $320,000.
The luncheon was for businesses interested in conducting an employee campaign. Over 85 percent of the money generated for the annual campaign comes from employee contributions, the group reported.
Campaign Chair James Schultz said every day United Way's partner agencies and those they serve face difficult challenges.
"Ninety-nine percent of all the funds we raise stay in the area and one out of three people you know will utilize the services provided by any of the 22 partner agencies," he said.
Midland States Bank is this year's Lead Pacesetter Company.
Mel Stock of Midland States Bank said the business has partnered with the United Way for over 15 years and has received the United Way's gold status designation for many years.
"We've been able to accomplish our success through our employees who believe in the United Way and our dedicated committee members," he said
Some of the different ways Midland will be raising funds for the United Way include Kiss a Pig, window scraping and car-starting service, and its payroll deduction option in which employees can choose to donate a minimum of $1 per pay period to the United Way and in return receive an additional holiday off.
Ameren has been chosen as a torch lighter for the local United Way. Marty Watson of Ameren travels throughout the state to talk about the local organization. He thanked the agencies for giving him words to speak to so many people.
"The 22 agencies that our United Way funds are amazing people," said Watson, who is United Way Effingham County Board president. "You guys fill my speeches by different things that you've done by people involved with your agencies."
Twenty two local partner agencies will receive funding from the 2019-2020 campaign: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts-Lincoln Trails Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, CEFS Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Child Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County Fellowship of Christian Athletes-Greater Effingham Area, FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, Oneighty, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
Upcoming fundraisers for the United Way of Effingham County include the Annual Labor Day Celebration on Friday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. and the Witches Ball on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. If you would like to support the United Way contact the main office at 217-342-3824.
