TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board on Wednesday approved the purchase of a new school bus for the district.
The bus will be Unit 50's second school bus equipped with seat belts. District Transportation Director Charlie Semple said he looked at three bus bids and recommended the board select a bid from Midwest Transit Equipment.
Semple said state and national governments may eventually require seat belts on school buses.
"Between the state and the federal (governments), they're pushing pretty hard for seat belts. I'm not saying it's going to happen tomorrow, but it's been talked about for a number of years," Semple said.
Interim Superintendent Deb Philpot said of the three bids Semple presented Wednesday, Midwest Transit Equipment came in with the lowest bid. Sshe also recommended going with Midwest Transit because its proposed bus is similar to the bus with seat belts the district already owns.
The main decision that the board had to make, Philpot said, was whether to obtain a bus with or without seat belts. Philpot said the price difference between a Midwest Transit bus with seat belts and without was $5,136, and the trade-in value of an old bus from the district was $2,500.
With the trade-in, the 2021 passenger bus equipped with seat belts will cost the district $94,263.
Board President Brad Koester suggested sending a letter to parents of students who will be on buses equipped with seat belts encouraging them to discuss wearing seat belts while riding. The rest of the board agreed to send a letter at the start of next school year.
"We would encourage you to talk to your child about wearing it and using this extra safety technology," Koester said.
Meanwhile, the board approved a resolution allowing the district to refinance and combine debt issued nearly a decade ago connected with the Teutopolis Grade School upgrades. Philpot said, essentially, the board is taking previous bond amounts from the existing debts and combining them.
The board approved borrowing $2.65 million in general obligation bonds to help pay on the debts.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a tentative tax levy increase of 4.96 percent.
• Approved the replacement of a construction paper copier at Teutopolis Grade School. Philpot said the existing construction paper copier is broken and beyond repair.
• Heard from Teutopolis High School Principal Greg Beck the school will begin moving into the newly constructed addition of the high school during Christmas break.
• Observed a moment of silence in honor of the grandparents, granddaughter and granddaughter's friend from Sullivan and Vandalia area, respectively, who were killed last weekend in an auto accident on their way home from a Vandalia football playoff game.
