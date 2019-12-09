Data from 2018-2019 school year for Unit 40:
• English Language Learner population has increased significantly in the last 10 years from 0.8 percent in 2007-08 to 2.3 percent in 2018-19.
• Instructional spending per pupil and operational spending per pupil both have remained below the state average in 2016, 2017, 2018.
• College Readiness, percent of students taking early college coursework in grades 10, 11 and 12, is equal to the state average at 37 percent.
• Effingham High School graduation rate increases from four-year rate at 86 percent; to five-year rate at 89 percent; to six-year rate at 92 percent – all are at or above the state average.
• Chronic absenteeism at Unit 40 is below state average at 8 percent, compared to 18 percent. Chronic absenteeism is the percentage of students that miss 10 percent or more school days per year, either with or without a valid excuse.
• Unit 40 attendance rate is slightly higher than the state average at 96 percent, compared to 94 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.