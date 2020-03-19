TEUTOPOLIS — Teutopolis Unit 50 school board has hired a new grade school principal.
Sherry Harmon is currently the elementary principal at Brownstown Elementary School. She will be taking over for Angela Sheehan, who is retiring at the end of this year.
Harmon received her bachelor of science in education with endorsements for K-9 and Language Arts Junior High from Eastern Illinois University in December 1997. She received a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from EIU in August 2016.
Harmon received her principal endorsement from EIU in August 2017. She began her educational career as a first grade teacher with Unit 50 from 1998 to 2002.
Harmon then began as kindergarten and first grade teacher at Richland County Unit 1 from 2007 to 2015. She then became a Title I interventionist with Effingham Unit 40 and was there from 2015 to 2017.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen for this position,” Harmon said. “I started my education career at Teutopolis, and I am so excited to be part of this amazing team again!”
The board heard a proposal from community members regarding bleachers/seats for the high school baseball diamond. Community members T.J. Hardiek and Brent McMahon found 144 seats, the man selling them is in Elkville, Illinois.
They would probably build a new structure to hold the seats. Board member Troy Ozenkoski said they should talk to some local carpenters to get a ballpark figure. The seats would cost roughly $4,000.
The board received an update on Phase II of the THS building project. They are going to get an estimate on flooring for the study hall floor.
The board is awaiting completion of the relocation of the band room so that asbestos abatement work can be completed. The board also heard that kindergarten enrollment is up to 81 students for next year.
Board members agreed to pay district staff members their regular rate of pay during the Act of God days used during the COVID-19 period.
They also approved an amended calendar for this school year, with May 26 as the final day for students, a half day with staff staying the full day.
