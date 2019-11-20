EFFINGHAM — The Unit 40 Board of Education this week heard from its auditor, who gave the district a clean bill of health for its finances.
Doug Ess, a certified public accountant with Glass and Shuffett in Centralia, said the firm’s opinion is that they found nothing wrong during the audit. There were no problems found with the internal control either. There were no issues found in compliance of the financial laws and regulations, he said.
“We didn’t find any of these issues,” Ess told the board during Monday’s meeting. “You have a clean bill of health throughout our reports.”
The audit was on date for Fiscal Year 2019, which ran from July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019.
In his presentation, Ess said the district fell a bit shy of a perfect 4.0 “financial profile score” from the Illinois State Board of Education, landing it at 3.9. The ISBE gives a grade of 1 to 4 on the district’s financial condition. The shortfall came only because of debt issued for the HLS work being done.
That score was decreased by .1 due to the debt issuance.
Last year, the district rated a 4.0.
“You are still well within the recognition financial status by ISBE,” said Ess.
Ess also told the board the district could survive 250 days without any funding, effective June 24.
“This is the number of days you could operate without running out of money if you did not receive a dime from any source,” said Ess. “As of that date, you could go almost eight months.”
Following a public hearing on the tax levy, the board approved the measure.
In other financial matters the board approved the $15.15 million tax levy. Superintendent Mark Doan reiterated that Effingham Unit 40 property tax rate fares as one of the lowest, as shown with data he shared from 223 school districts within 35 counties.
Effingham’s tax rate was the ninth lowest on the list of 223 school districts, at 3.56. These figures were based on 2018 taxes paid in 2019. Doan said based on what information they have collected from the county assessment’s office, the tax rate might drop by about a penny.
If this actually does happen, it would be the sixth year in a row for a tax rate decrease for Effingham Unit 40. When the total EAV in the district increases, the tax rate decreases to ensure the school district only receives the dollars its entitled.
In other financial matters, the board heard there is a net fund balance of $29.75 million; operating funds net total at $18.6 million; and Health Life Safety funds net total at $7.72 million. The board approved the payment of bills totaling $1.37 million, with almost $925,000 of that going toward HLS work.
In personnel matters, the board:
Hired Denise White as a 3 hour cook at EJHS; Amy Williams as a 2 hour cashier at EHS; and Lisa Orsborn, as a bus aide. The board appointed Chris Stinebring, as varsity high school boys assistant track coach; approved Lacy Althoff, as volunteer high school girls assistant basketball coach.
Ramona Blankenship was released as custodian at Central School. The resignation of Debbie Lappin was accepted, as a cafeteria monitor at South Side School; retirements were approved for Karla Reed, a teacher, effective the end of 2021-22 school year; and Sharon Chesnut, secretary at Central School in January 2020.
Leaves of absences were approved for Rick Schmidt, Emily Viverito and Tiffany Mumm.
Also approved were some student teacher placements: Brittany Phillips will work with Lauren Pals and Bernice Schabbing in special education; Lauren Mersman will work with Marisa Ruffner in second grade; and Jordan Thoele will work with Sarah Schabbing in fourth grade and Nancy Ervin in junior high math.
In other miscellaneous business, the board:
• Recognized the entire cast and crew of Lion King Jr. presented by the Effingham Jr High students. Three cast members came forward and led in the singing of one scene that features Lincoln Ervin, Ella Tuman and Ellie Macklin in the tune, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.” The play was directed by Donna Walls.
• Recognized the Effingham Hearts Football for making it to the semi-finals and will play host to Murphysboro. The game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Klosterman Field in Effingham. The last time the team made it this far was in 1980.
• Offered sympathy for the losses of the Vandalia community in the recent crash that killed four members of that community, including two high school students. And also condolences to the family of the other driver who was injured in the crash.
• Heard Unit 40 enrollment is down by 75 students on Oct.31, compared to the same date last year. Total enrollment for the district was recorded at 2,416.
• Approved three fundraisers by the EHS Choir, selling candles and fudge, Nov. 19-26; Mustang Outreach, selling cookie grams and holding a change drive for community service projects, Dec. 1-20; and South Side School, will hold American Heart Association jump rope event in physical education, Jan 27-Feb. 21.
• Heard Breakfast with Santa will be held Dec. 7, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at EHS Hearts Rock Cafe. Cost is $6 adults, $4 children, but those 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by the Unit 40 Foundation.
• Harlem Wizards will be performing at EHS on March 28.
• Heard a proposal for bus and parent pick at the Effingham Junior High School. The current breezeway won’t be an option once the next phase of the remodeling begins. Doan said the school district is also working with the city for a plan that could include new sidewalks in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.