EFFINGHAM — In setting the 2019 tentative tax levy, Effingham Unit 40 school district expects its tax rate to decrease for the sixth year in a row.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox explained how the school district estimates and then sets its levy of property tax dollars, which is based on the district’s Equalized Assessed Valuation, and its history of growth in the past.
“We take a look at the previous year’s EAV for the county and we try to talk to local people to figure out how much that will go up based on new construction, things coming off of the TIF zone or Enterprise Zone and make our calculations, based on that,” said Fox.
It is expected the EAV of property in the district will increase from $448 million to just above $475 million, which is about 6 percent. But the district anticipates the EAV will increase about 3 percent, to about $462 million.
The district tries to set its property tax levy slightly above what it estimates it will receive.
“The reason why you put the levy higher than what you anticipate is if it comes in higher than what you ask for, as a taxing body, you lose funds that you’d otherwise get,” said Fox. “We are trying to create that window what we think it will be and what we ask for just above that so we don’t lose those dollars.”
The district is tentatively levying $15.15 million of the property tax receipts for 2019, payable in 2020. This is a 5.54 percent increase over the previous year. Because the proposed levy is more than 5 percent higher than the actual tax receipts extended to the district in 2018, a truth-in-taxation hearing will be held on the tentative tax levy at 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
Fox said if the EAV comes in at 3 percent higher, the district’s estimated tax rate for the levy will be 3.5512, which would be lower than the 2018 rate, which was 3.5624. If this actually does happen, it would be the sixth year in a row for a tax rate decrease for Effingham Unit 40. When the total EAV in the district increases, the tax rate decreases to ensure the school district only receives the dollars its entitled to.
Superintendent Mark Doan said Effingham Unit 40 property tax rate fares as one of the lowest, as shown with data he shared from 223 school districts within 35 counties.
Effingham’s tax rate was the ninth lowest on the list of 223 school districts, at 3.56. These figures were based on 2018 taxes paid in 2019.
All Effingham County school districts were in the top 42 lowest tax rates. At No. 14 was Teutopolis at 3.7; No. 17, Dieterich, 3.78; No. 23, Beecher City, 3.89; and No. 42, Altamont, 4.09.
“What’s interesting is in our county, school districts are also very competitive and have lower tax rates,” said Doan.
In other financial matters, Fox said the district’s fund balances as of October includes the net fund balance of about $25.6 million, $12.8 million in the Operating Fund and $10.8 million in Health-Life Safety Fund.
Fox said revenues that have come in since the last meeting included $177,371 from the local taxes; $621,065 from the state; and about $124,000 from the federal.
The board agreed to pay bills totaling almost $4.4 million, with about $3.2 million of that amount being Health-Life Safety work in the district.
In personnel matters, the board employed Kathy Cramsey as the new assistant transportation director, appointed Colton Booher as the varsity high school assistant baseball coach and Jeremy Patnaude as the varsity high school assistant wrestling coach.
The board accepted the retirement of Gerri Cochran, bookkeeper; and Charlotte West, bus aide and cashier. The board approved leave of absences for Jessica Mathis and John Taylor and extended one for Dorothy Depoister. Transfers were also made for Janice Doughtery and Lori West, both cooks for the district; and Melvin Haarmann, head custodian at Early Learning Center.
In other matters, the board:
- Approved a used book sale fundraiser for South Side Library, Nov. 7-8. Proceeds will go toward replacing or repairing library books.
- Heard the Harlem Wizards will be performing at Unit 40 on March 28; and Breakfast with Santa is set for Dec. 7.
- Recognized the Effingham High School Girls Golf Team for its successful season. The team competed at the state level for the first time since Coach Jerry Trigg began 12 years ago.
- Heard from Central School Principal Amy Niebrugge there the annual fifth grade Veterans Day program will be at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Heard from Music teacher Austin Stout about his efforts at the ILMEA workshop that brought several music educators together.
- Heard from Joe Fatheree about a new app for the school district’s website. He explained it can be personalized to certain school buildings where a parent might have students, including lunch menus and sports schedules. It can be found in the Apple store or the Google Play store, search for Effingham SD 40, or access the download at Unit40.org. The new app offers news, a calendar, directory of staff, buildings, lunch menus, notifications, grade viewer and athletics. The app is free of charge and is version 1, with expectations to have improved versions later.
- Heard enrollment for Sept. 30 is down by 62 students compared to about the same date last year. The two biggest drops this month are reflected at Central School, where there are 49 fewer students compared to last year; and 33 fewer at the junior high compared to last year at this time. An increase was at the Early Learning Center with 15 more students; and at Effingham High School with 13 more students.
