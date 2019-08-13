TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 School Board heard an update on the THS facility construction and renovation projects during its regular meeting on Monday.
Roofing was supposed to start on Monday but did not because of the rain, officials said.
The contractor is framing some interior walls on the addition and they are waiting for the windows to come in. Bar joists and decking have been installed. The four classrooms that were renovated this summer are done in time for school starting.
The board approved Wabash Communications to televise athletic events. Wabash had previously presented to the board at the regular meeting held on July 15. According to Athletic Director Laurie Thompson, they are going to be broadcasting five to seven home baseball games, three to four home volleyball games and home girls and boys basketball games. In the spring, they will broadcast some baseball and softball games.
At the grade school, there is an open house scheduled for Aug. 28. There are 83 students in kindergarten, 74 first grade, 72 second grade, 90 third grade, 81 fourth grade, 92 fifth grade and 63 sixth grade. Overall, there are 13 students who have moved into the grade school and five who have transferred out.
At the junior high, seventh grade orientation is Wednesday at 1 pm. Sports are underway. There are 35 out for baseball and 24 out for softball and 10 or 12 for cross country. According to Thompson, there are 143 athletes out for sports at the high school for the fall.
The high school's enrollment is estimated at 335.
