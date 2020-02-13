The Teutopolis School Board has approved changes at the high school scheduling that would create more scheduling flexibility for students.
Interim Superintendent Deb Philpot said that there was a group of teachers in attendance who would speak on proposed high school schedule changes for the 2020-2021 school year. Teacher Dan Blankenship said that they were wanting to move back to going back to a single lunch hour with two mesh study halls fourth and sixth hours.
“Four years ago we switch to four or five hour lunch periods thinking it would help,” he said. “We are finding it’s getting really difficult to schedule kids and we can’t schedule them cause of alternate lunch hours and other classes.”
“If we could just have some more flexibility, I think it would be really helpful,” he said.
Diana Grinestaff said that the scheduling has become very tight.
“When we did the mesh it gave more flexibility to the kids and more flexibility to the schedule,” she said.
Grinestaff also mentioned there are more bells currently and kids in the hallway.
Philpot said that the cooks are used to serving two lunch hours, but the new plan would just move back the serving time a bit in the beginning.
In another matter, Philpot said that she heard that high school graduation is often on Mother’s Day, however that would cause the seniors to lose out on 10 instructional days. Her recommendation via Principal Greg Beck was for graduation to be held Sunday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m.
Philpot said she talked to Principal Pat Drees and his recommendation for junior high promotion was Tuesday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. She said that she had heard that there was parent concern about it being on Mother’s Day but there are people that don’t like the high school graduation on Mother’s Day.
The motion for the high school graduation date was voted on separately and six out of the seven school board members voted yes for the May 17 graduation date.
Board member Troy Ozenkoski presented an idea from community members. The residents would like to take the cornerstone and approximately 1,000 bricks from the old section of the building and create a memory wall with pictures of the old high school.
The board is interested in seeing a design of these plans.
Senior Nick Tensen gave an update on his Eagle Scout project to the board involving podiums for the school music programs. Two podiums have been completed and delivered to the high school and junior high.
The board also approved a motion to pay invoices from Midwest Services Group for $77,992 for asbestos work at THS and Stevens Industries for $4,530.90 as a final payment for cabinetry for the new addition at the high school.
