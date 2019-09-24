EFFINGHAM — This week the Unit 40 school board changed its policy on cellphone confiscation by the district, saying the change adds a layer of safety for students.
During Monday’s Unit 40 school board meeting, the cellphone discussion led to an amendment of the Disruptive Devices policy. Members of the newly formed Technology Committee had brought the suggestion to the full board.
Now, phones confiscated by a teacher or principal will be held in the office until a parent or guardian picks it up. The parent or guardian will be notified the day the student was found to be in violation of the policy and the way to get the phone back is to have a parent or guardian collect it that same day, between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on school days.
The previous policy said that the first offense meant the phone could be held for five school days; the second offense, seven school days, and the third offense, for 10 school days. On the second and third offenses, the student also must serve a detention or two days in alternative education classroom, respectively.
The Unit 40 school board recently created several committees to focus on related matters and bring recommendations back to the board for full board discussion. Superintendent Mark Doan said on Tuesday that the use of the committees increases communication and sharing of information.
From the first two Technology Committee meetings, it was suggested that the disruptive devices policy, established about 12 years ago, needed updating for safety reasons, primarily when it comes to cellphones. Students will soon see an amendment to the handbook.
Doan said Tuesday that the final version of the language is being written. The new policy will likely take effect in October after building principals have time to review. He added that the committee believed “the teeth” in the new policy is that a parent or guardian must be the one to collect the phone: It won’t be returned directly to the student.
Representatives from the school board for the Technology Committee are Brad Waldhoff and Robin Klosterman.
Klosterman said because of the changing times of households that often don’t have landlines, the cellphone might be the only means of communication for a student. She also believed that having a parent or guardian collect the phone is important in the new policy.
“Having that phone in the first place is an issue of personal responsibility when you have one at school,” said Klosterman. “If it is a disruptive device in the classroom, it not only disrupts the student that has it, but every student in the room.”
Waldhoff said committee members were concerned about the safety of students who do not have their phones.
“Disruptive devices should not be allowed,” said Waldhoff. “But, I’m also worried about that safety aspect. We are in challenging times.”
Board president Angie Beyers also offered concerns about leaving a child without the means to call for help, whether it is when they are home or walking to and from school.
“If we confiscate a phone and they have to walk home and nobody is at home ... if something was to happen to that child on that one day, then to me that isn’t what we should be doing.”
Board member Steve Bone agreed that in today’s world there is plenty riding on giving a student a chance to call for help, if needed. Every family’s dynamics are different and many students are left alone for periods of time.
“Safety is No. 1 priority over anything and everything,” said Bone.
Doan added that the district doesn’t have a cellphone problem, compared to other school districts. Parents are automatically called when a cellphone is taken away from a student with the current policy.
“My first year as assistant principal at Effingham High School, we had over 360 phones confiscated during that first year,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox. “We would give them back at the end of the day.”
The student council helped create the current policy and the number dropped to 44 phones for the year after the policy was put into place. The students themselves were tired of phones going off in class and the phones being disruptive, Fox said.
The board members present all agreed to change the language of cellphone confiscation in the handbook. Board member Kathleen Smith was absent from the meeting.
Meanwhile, the board approved the Fiscal Year 2020 budget in the amount of $39.2 million, after holding a public hearing for the then-proposed budget.
It isn’t a balanced budget, said Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox, due to the district selling bonds last fiscal year, but not yet spending all of those funds. The district will be using those funds for continued work at the Effingham Junior High School during this fiscal year and Fiscal Year 2021.
The tentative budget was passed last month and has been on display for the required 30 days of inspection.
“The process we use is the same every year,” said Fox. “We always try to plan a year or two ahead on major projects or curricular purchases. This gives us the flexibility to stay within the budget constraints the board has asked us to maintain.”
In other financial news, Fox reported fund balances for the district: Net Fund, $26.7 million; Operating Funds Net, $13.7 million; Health-Life Safety Net, $10.95 million. The board also approved payment of bills totaling, $864,646.71.
In other technology news, the board approved the purchase of 34 iPads and cases at the cost not to exceed $12,000.
