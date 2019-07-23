Unit 40 adopts new GPA calculation

EFFINGHAM — Continuing with discussions about Grade Point Average calculations, the Unit 40 school board agreed this week to phasing in a new conversion starting with the incoming freshmen class this fall.
Talks began at least three months ago with the topic of the number of valedictorians the Class of 2019 had. The board began looking at how the overall GPA is determined. A year ago, the district adopted a new grading scale.
In 2019, there were 12 valedictorians. Years prior weren’t much different with 10 in 2018; 13 in 2017 and 10 in 2016.
Board member and former teacher Robin Klosterman put her pencil to paper and came up with a formula that she believes is more fair in calculating a GPA. During her research, she also met with Effingham High School Principal Kurt Roberts and Unit 40 Network Specialist Kevin McKenna.
Klosterman said, “One of things Kurt (Roberts) and I both agreed on is that there are really three issues here: How do we calculate GPA? How will we acknowledge the academic achievement of our students? And at graduation who will give speeches?”
At Monday’s meeting, she focused on calculating the GPA at Effingham High School. She said the district uses the grading scale adopted last year, throughout the year for class grades, but when it comes to GPA at the end of the school year, a different formula is used.
An A-plus, an A or A-minus, all counts as 4 points. A B-plus, B, or B-, all counts as 3 points. This means there is no recognition for those pluses or minuses when calculating the overall GPA, Klosterman said. When calculating each true grade, the student’s GPA reflects accurately what the student actually earned, she explained.
In her proposal that the board approved, a student with four A-minuses on their report card would earn a 3.70 GPA. Using the current method that same student would earn a 4.0 GPA. Another example, was a student with three B-pluses and a C would earn a 2.98 GPA, compared to 2.75 under the current scale.
“The way we do it now, there is no recognition for a ‘plus or a minus’ grade, and that’s where I think we make a mistake,” said Klosterman. “I’m suggesting is not that we add a new grading scale, I’m just suggesting that we use the one we have, but, we carry it on when we calculate the GPA.”
After her presentation and some discussion it was agreed to phase in the new conversion starting with this year’s incoming freshmen. The change would not affect what a teacher gives in the grade book. It would only make a difference when calculating GPAs.
She said the conversion scale she suggested be used is shared by two respected sources such as and College Board and Princeton Review, which are known for college prep and college testing methods.
There was talk about switching to a 12-point grading scale in recent meetings. Last month, Roberts reminded the board changing the grading scale for the third time wasn’t recommended because that meant some students will have experienced a grade scale change three times in their high school career.
Board member Steve Bone said the analogy of phasing it in with the freshmen class, rather than all classes at this point, would be like changing rules in the middle of a basketball game.
“Those who are sophomores, juniors and seniors came in with this (current) scale and should be allowed to finish using that scale,” said Bone.
Board member Jill Wendling said phasing in the new conversion would allow the upper class students to stay on the same path toward their final GPA. It would also save on angry backlash from parents when suddenly their student’s GPA is calculated differently as a junior or senior at EHS.
Angie Beyers, board president, was absent for the meeting.
Superintendent Mark Doan said Wednesday at this time there is no way to confirm the impact on the number of valedictorians in the future classes.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard in the financial report that the net fund balance is almost $33 million. The operating fund balance net is $15.7 million; and Health, Life Safety funds balance net $14.8 million. The board approved payment of bills totaling about $2.33 million. Of those bill more than half was for HLS projects in the district.
• Heard from Karla Greenwood, a fifth grade teacher, who stated she was advocating for fellow teachers’ insurance rates and suggested establishing an insurance committee made up of a variety of employees in the district. Doan later presented some information about what it means to be self-insured and what the district’s plan will offer beginning Sept. 1. He said the goal was to help keep rates as low as possible. It has resulted in a savings in the past four years it has been used. Claims drive the cost of rates. The board agreed to revisit bidding out health insurance and forming a committee to study the topic this fall.
• Approved several fundraisers in August and September, plus one in January from Central PTO, which will be selling T-shirts and hoodies; South Side PTO, selling T-shirts and hoodies; South Side PTO, selling pizzas and desserts; EHS band boosters, selling soap and trash bags. In January, the EHS band boosters will be selling Monical’s frozen pizzas to raise funds for a band trip.
• Heard that online registration is open. Around 190 kindergartners have already registered, which is higher number than usual at this point in the process.
• Agreed to purchase 840 cases of paper from Contract Paper Group, which had the lowest bid of four that submitted, $20,739.
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com
Unit 40 personnel matters
In personnel matters, the Unit 40 school board handled several items following closed session talks. The board:
• Approved a student teacher appointment of Kammy McKenna with Art Teacher Charlie Huber at the junior high school
• Hired Kelly Lohman, as a special education teacher at South Side; Tammy Birch, as two-hour mid-day Special Education bus driver; Ramona Blankenship, custodian at Central School; and Kim Blickem as physical education, driver’s education teacher at EHS.
• Retirements announced included Denise Willenborg, as bus driver; and Darlene Fatheree and Joe Fatheree, both teachers who plan to retire at the end of 2022-23.
• Resignations approved were Sarah Hoene, teacher at South Side; Carsen Funneman, teacher at EJHS; Greg Brumleve, industrial arts teacher at EHS; Nancy Moeller, three hour cook at EJHS; Jodi Anders, nurse paraprofessional and Tammy Birch, cashier at EHS.
• Transfers were approved for Danielle Peyton, first and second grade interventionist and Leach Schrock, teacher at South Side.
• Leaves of absence granted were for Holly Dust, Charlotte West and Darlene Krietemeyer.
• New appointments made were: Colton Booher to junior varsity boys basketball; Bryan McMillan to high school wrestling; Jerry Trigg as the high school head softball coach and high school girls golf; Justin Heiden to freshmen/sophomore boys basketball; Troy VanBlaricum to freshmen/sophomore girls basketball; Megan McDonald to freshmen/sophomore girls basketball; Mike McDonald as a high school assistant for football; Jeff Tonn to eighth grade girls basketball; Ken Cornell to seventh grade boys basketball; Mike Depoister to seventh grade girls basketball; Colleen Westendorf as the assistant high school volleyball coach; Juan Angel as the assistant high school soccer coach; Kristin Harvey as the assistant high school softball coach; Carol Babbs as the assistant high school scholar bowl coach; Hillary Kopplin as the junior high head softball coach; Melissa Bushur to junior high girls eighth grade track; Tracie Riley to the high school fall play; Rich Hirtzel as the junior high assistant baseball coach; and Donna Walls assigned to junior high drama.
• Volunteers approved were: Jeff Tonn, as the assistant high school softball coach; Elizabeth Braunecker as the high school boys and girls swim coach; David Duncan as the high school boys and girls swim coach; Evan Evans to high school football assistant; Shane Smith to high school football assistant; Micaela Chrappa to junior high volleyball assistant; Chase Green as the junior high baseball coach; Phil Hull to junior high baseball and basketball; Kaylee Tonn as a high school softball coach; Dannette Williamson as the split high school student council sponsor; and Bill Hoeske to high school football assistant.
