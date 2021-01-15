TEUTOPOLIS — For years, the Teutopolis School District has struggled to fill its board seats. It’s a problem that has plagued many area school districts. Now Unit 50 board members have initiated a proposition that may change that.
The board approved this week to place a question on the April ballot about whether to change the district’s school board election format. Currently, state statute restricts the number of individuals selected to the board from any given congressional township to three. However, there is a mechanism in the statute that allows the district to change how members are elected.
The proposition the district is placing on the ballot asks residents if they would prefer instead to have an at-large election without the restriction by area of residence. A simple majority of residents from all eight of the townships in the district or two-thirds of voters overall would be needed for the proposition to pass. If it did pass, the change would not affect this upcoming election but rather start with the April 2023 election. Superintendent Matt Sturgeon said the actual language of the question will be worked out with the Effingham County Clerk’s Office.
“All board seats would continue to remain four-year seats and nothing changes outside of the process for which an elected board member is seated,” said Sturgeon.
The district has five board seats that will need to be filled by the upcoming election. Two are unexpired two-year terms, which two candidates have petitioned for. Three are four-year terms, which four individuals have elected to run for. However, three of them come from the same township, meaning only two of the four will be able to be elected.
Board President Brad Koester noted while there is competition on this year’s ballot, it is the first time in what he estimates has been 20 years.
“We had to appoint some people the last couple of elections. We had a write-in ballot,” he said.
An at-large election could increase participation and interest for future board seats. Board member Troy Ozenkoski sees both sides of changing the format.
“That’s why I’m to a point putting it out to the public and let them vote on it. I personally have a big problem with it because I think we’re changing the way that we’ve done things for years and that checks and balances were put in there for a reason. I totally understand the reason, though, that it’s a different dynamic now. Plus, we can’t get enough people to run,” he said.
Koester also agrees with letting voters in the district decide on the issue.
“I think it opens up the conversation for what the public feels. Are they ready for this change or do they want the status quo? If the public’s not ready for it, they’ll let us know,” he said.
In other business, Sturgeon discussed the money the district is potentially slated to receive from the recent federal COVID-19 relief package. The federal law includes $54 billion for public K-12 schools affected by the pandemic. That could result in an allocation of up to $210,000 for the district, according to preliminary figures. Sturgeon said while that may sound like a “nice chunk” of money “it doesn’t go very far,” noting it does not cover a single quarterly transportation payment, as an example.
It also won’t replace any lack in state funding.
“As superintendents, we keep hearing discussion at state level of cuts either to evidence-based funding or categorical payments,” he said.
The district’s evidence-based funding this year was flat.
“It can’t continue to be flat and schools be expected to live off a federal grant,” he said.
Still, Sturgeon said the money will help offset some of the costs the district has incurred due to the pandemic.
Currently, substitute expenses for the district are exceeding that of the previous year by nearly double, as staff members, including him, have been taking COVID leave. Sturgeon also said there has been a lot of additional expenses related to the pandemic, including hand sanitizer, equipment to make sure buildings are clean and safe, and additional hours for transportation employees, custodians and cooks.
“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to keep these doors open,” he said.
Sturgeon encouraged the board and constituents to contact local legislators.
“We need to do everything we can to continue to advocate for full evidence-based funding,” he said.
