TEUTOPOLIS — A staff member at Teutopolis Unit 50 schools is calling on the district to build standalone softball fields for both the junior and senior high schools, citing Title IX regulations calling for equal facilities for both boys and girls sports.
Carrie Copple, a paraprofessional at Teutopolis Grade School, sent a letter to members of the Board of Education asking them to consider a new field on the grounds of both Teutopolis High School and Teutopolis Junior High School. Each school has a separate, unique field for their baseball teams. However, the girls softball teams at both schools play on fields at Teutopolis Community Park.
In her letter, Copple said Title IX calls for competitive and training fields to be equal. She believes the fields at the park are inadequate — and in comments made to the board at Tuesday’s monthly meeting, she had a much stronger word to describe the conditions Wooden Shoe softball players play on.
“The girls have crap,” Copple said. “What we have is far from equal. The facilities that we have for the boys are amazing. They’re something for all of us to be proud of. It’s not owned (or) supported by the district. Just go out and look at it.”
The letter describes the field as being in poor shape, with Unit 50 not providing adequate maintenance. They are also used by other programs through the Teutopolis Park District, with bases and mounds needing to be moved and raking having to occur to make the field playable for others. Scheduling and parking are also issues and high school varsity players must travel from the school to the field, which is a short drive from the school itself. Lights are also not available for the softball field, meaning daylight is a determining factor for when junior varsity games can be played if they are played at all.
Copple believes standalone fields are needed for the program to grow and thrive. She said if the public had a say in whether it would be built, they would put their full support behind any project.
“If this were put to the public that this is a need or desire to bring our girls up to speed with where the boys are, I think they would rally behind it,” Copple said. “It all depends on the attitude or perception they get from the school. The main question for me is: Are our girls as deserving of athletic facilities as our boys?
“If you believe that is true, we don’t need to go into any explanation.”
The board is attempting to juggle as many options as possible, from upgrading the current facility at the park to building a new facility, whether it is on district grounds or not. Copple said THS softball coach Crystal Tipton identified locations in which a good field could be built by taking aerial photos of the property and overlapping the Effingham High School softball field on there.
“(She) overlapped it on top of Teutopolis High School grounds north of the tracks but east of the building,” Copple said. “There’s a big yard and it would fit there. The idea was to put a facility there.”
How much it would cost is a mystery, and with enough of a cost, the district would be required to put it out for bid, extending the process even further. The district is continuing to discuss upgrades with the park district, which Copple feels may end up making them out to be villains in an issue that should impact the district alone.
“If it benefits softball, then it needs to be a Unit 50 owned-and-managed facility,” Copple said. “They (the park district) are under the impression that they are going to be vilified because they will be put in a position where they won’t want to approve lighting because their programs don’t benefit from it.”
Park District Superintendent Kathy Hartke said Unit 50 Superintendent Matt Sturgeon had met with the district board earlier this month for preliminary discussions about how to make the current facilities better. Sturgeon mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting he had also gotten a quote on lighting for the current field, a move that Copple feels is inadequate.
Hartke said while the park district is reluctant to get involved with Unit 50’s business, they know the collaborative relationship between the two sides is something they don’t want to give up so quickly.
“I think Unit 50 and the park district need to take care of their needs,” Hartke said. “Being a small town, we work collaboratively (and) we share facilities, often to the benefit of the community. I feel like we need to work with Unit 50 and listen to what they have to say. But ultimately, it will be up to the park district board to decide what to do about these improvements that Unit 50 is proposing.”
Those improvements feel like “bandages and duct tape” to Copple, as she describes it in her letter. While the letter points out violations of Title IX to the district, she hasn’t filed an official complaint or taken legal action, in large part because she wants to deal with it at the local level and not have to deal with the length of time any potential complaint or court case would involve.
“I’m an efficient, frugal person,” Copple said. “I want this to be dealt with at the local level without having some big, dramatic issue.”
She encourages Sturgeon and members of the school board to examine how the district is complying with Title IX and understand why it is still so important 50 years after the landmark law passed.
“By denying the rights under the law to the girls of TJHS and THS, you are sending a message to them and the entire community that their pursuits are not as important (and) that they are less valuable,” Copple said in her letter. “I encourage you to take a tour of the baseball and softball facilities. See them with your own eyes. Educate yourselves on Title IX. Consider how it applies to our school district and why the legislation was passed in the first place.
“I am confident that we can work together to resolve this issue.”
