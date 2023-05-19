TEUTOPOLIS – The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board made some changes that benefit students and families during its meeting this week.
The board authorized changing the district’s grading system to a 10-point scale beginning next school year.
The district’s previous grading system was based on a seven-point scale, meaning the lowest A was 93; B, 85; C, 78; and D, 70. The new scale will place the lowest A at 90, B at 80, C at 70 and D at 60.
Superintendent Matt Sturgeon said the school board had been approached for several years about a possible transition to the 10-point grading scale.
“Current administration collected data from area schools and found that many, including our local college and university, are already using the 10-point scale,” he said. “Thus, the transition will promote consistency in reporting grades and enhance fairness in the system when our students compete against others for scholarships, college admittance and employment opportunities."
Also Monday, the board decided not to increase registration and other fees for next year. The board also lowered the athletic fee for high school and junior high students from $75 to $50. The move follows a reduction of the driver’s education fee in 2022 from $250 to $125.
“Both efforts were made in light of current district finances and with hopes of providing families with a bit of a break during our current economic conditions,” said Sturgeon.
The board has not increased fees since prior to the 2020-21 school year.
In other business, the board:
- Accepted resignations from Jackson Vonderheide as THS Assistant Track Coach, Jeff Kenter as Groundskeeper, Lainey Jackson as THS Assistant Volleyball Coach, Minda Tarr as TGS Custodian, Hannah Apple as THS Fall Drama and TJHS Drama.
- Assigned/approved to hire the following contingent upon their successfully completing all employment requirements: Conrad Widdersheim as THS Science Teacher for 2023-24, Sarah Wendt as TGS Kindergarten Teacher (internal assignment from Title Interventionist), Tie Chesnut as Title Interventionist (internal assignment from sixth grade Language Arts), Brendan Niebrugge as TJHS Volunteer Assistant Baseball Coach, Elizabeth Rentfrow as 7.5 hr/day TGS Paraprofessional, and Sue Bushur as Paraprofessional hours per day from 6.75 to 7.5 hours/day.
